Politics

MPship should not shield anyone from arrest – Felix Ofosu-Kwakye

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  30 September 2026 11:36pm
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Government spokesperson and Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP Felix Kwakye Ofosu has rejected claims that Members of Parliament should be shielded from arrest by law enforcement agencies.

He said being an MP should not be a reason to prevent law enforcement from carrying out its duties, insisting that the law must apply equally to politicians and ordinary citizens.

“Look, there should be no difference between the coconut seller and the MP when it comes to law enforcement, unless we want to promote elitism,” he said on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday.

Mr Ofosu-Kwakye was responding to concerns surrounding the attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah by officers of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

He rejected claims that EOCO officers intended to kidnap the MP, saying the video of the incident showed a law enforcement officer acting with restraint.

“At the beginning of the video, I can say that I have never seen a law enforcement officer show so much politeness and civility towards a subject that he wants to arrest,” he said.

According to him, the officer involved was part of EOCO’s surveillance team and had been with the agency for about 17 years.

“She’s a law enforcement officer who has gone to execute that,” he said, adding that the officer could have been more strategic in assessing the environment.

Mr Ofosu-Kwakye also confirmed that EOCO had a tactical team available to apprehend the MP if necessary.

“They had a team that had. In fact, the lady herself was part of the team. She only disembarked to go and do the surveillance,” he said.

He said the tactical team ultimately did not intervene because officers assessed that using force could escalate the situation.

“They decided not to because they gauged the altercation had ensued and noticed that if they went to apply force or do anything, you could escalate the situation. So they just what do you call it? Step down,” he said.

Mr Ofosu-Kwakye also challenged the argument that MPs should be treated differently during law enforcement operations.

“I’m an MP. If I am believed to have committed a crime, my membership of Parliament should not be a stumbling block,” he said.

He acknowledged that the law provides protection for MPs while travelling to and from Parliament but rejected attempts to use parliamentary status as a broader shield against law enforcement.

“The attempt that MPs make to use MPship as a reason why law enforcement cannot get them must stop,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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