Gov’t to expand Accra International Airport with new car park, retail spaces, and airport hotel

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has announced that the Ghana Airports Company Limited is moving ahead with major plans to expand and modernise facilities at Accra International Airport, aimed at improving the travel experience for passengers.

In a post shared on Saturday, April 4, he stated that the current car park at Terminal 3, which accommodates only 513 cars, is insufficient and often leads to congestion during peak hours.

To address this, he said construction will begin mid-year on a new seven-storey car park with 2,000 parking bays, significantly increasing capacity for passengers and visitors.

The expansion will also include 4,000m² of retail space featuring a shopping mall and restaurants, a sky-view lounge for observing flight takeoffs and landings, and a two-in-one airport hotel.

The hotel will comprise a 250-room budget facility and a 120-room luxury hotel to cater to overnight stays for grounded flights.

Additional amenities such as a conference facility and business centre are also planned, positioning Accra International Airport as a modern, world-class aviation hub in the region.

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