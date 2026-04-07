Airport congestion, ageing facilities justify new levy — GACL Chairman

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), James Agalga, says the government’s Airport Infrastructure Development Levy is necessary to fund critical upgrades at the Accra International Airport, citing congestion and ageing infrastructure.
Speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show, he explained that the levy is intended to prevent Ghana’s main airport from being downgraded due to deteriorating facilities.
“Look, there was a day I nearly missed my flight because of the congestion. I had to disembark and run with my baggage. If I had stayed in the car, I would have missed my flight,” Mr Agalga said, highlighting the urgent need for a multi-storey car park to ease traffic congestion.
He noted that key infrastructure at the airport, including the runway, apron and sewage treatment plant, is overdue for refurbishment.
“If we don’t do the runway overlay, the status of Accra International Airport will be downgraded. Today, we are among the very best in the sub-region,” he said, adding that large aircraft operators often prefer the airport due to its strategic location.
The levy, recently introduced on both domestic and international flights, has attracted public criticism over rising ticket prices.
Mr Agalga explained that revenue generated from the levy would be used to complete long-delayed infrastructure projects, including runway overlays, expansion of the northern apron and construction of a connecting concourse.
He added that many of these projects had been delayed over the years due to heavy subsidisation of airport operations.
Latest Stories
-
‘We’ve become quite experienced in negativity’ – Liverpool’s Slot
9 minutes
-
Legendary manager Lucescu dies days after resigning
30 minutes
-
One dead as train travelling 99mph collides with lorry in France
39 minutes
-
Airlines cut flights and hike fares as fuel prices surge
57 minutes
-
Kane inspires Bayern to first-leg advantage over Real Madrid at Bernabéu
1 hour
-
Wireless Festival cancelled after Kanye West blocked from coming to UK
1 hour
-
Wa West MP commissions five boreholes for the benefit of his constituents
1 hour
-
Havertz’s late strike hands Arsenal narrow first-leg advantage over Sporting
1 hour
-
Damang mine award: Minority not against Ghanaian participation; we’re asking for fair process – Konadu
2 hours
-
NPA to enforce stricter registration rules for petroleum tankers
2 hours
-
Manhyia South MP laments decline in hospitality operations in his constituency
2 hours
-
How a simple clean charcoal innovation could benefit Ghana’s climate future
2 hours
-
NPA, COMAC launch Safety Week 2026 to promote risk management in petroleum sector
2 hours
-
Stakeholder engagement resolves onion trade impasse
3 hours
-
Gender Ministry holds staff durbar, welcomes new Chief Director
3 hours