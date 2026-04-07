Airport congestion, ageing facilities justify new levy — GACL Chairman

The Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), James Agalga, says the government’s Airport Infrastructure Development Levy is necessary to fund critical upgrades at the Accra International Airport, citing congestion and ageing infrastructure.

Speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show, he explained that the levy is intended to prevent Ghana’s main airport from being downgraded due to deteriorating facilities.

“Look, there was a day I nearly missed my flight because of the congestion. I had to disembark and run with my baggage. If I had stayed in the car, I would have missed my flight,” Mr Agalga said, highlighting the urgent need for a multi-storey car park to ease traffic congestion.

He noted that key infrastructure at the airport, including the runway, apron and sewage treatment plant, is overdue for refurbishment.

“If we don’t do the runway overlay, the status of Accra International Airport will be downgraded. Today, we are among the very best in the sub-region,” he said, adding that large aircraft operators often prefer the airport due to its strategic location.

The levy, recently introduced on both domestic and international flights, has attracted public criticism over rising ticket prices.

Mr Agalga explained that revenue generated from the levy would be used to complete long-delayed infrastructure projects, including runway overlays, expansion of the northern apron and construction of a connecting concourse.

He added that many of these projects had been delayed over the years due to heavy subsidisation of airport operations.

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