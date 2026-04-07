Scrap sanitation levy amid fuel price hikes — Miracles Aboagye

Team Lead of The People’s Forum, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has urged the government to scrap the Sanitation and Pollution Levy, insisting that authorities must remain consistent with their earlier position that the tax is unnecessary.

Speaking on the AM Show on 7 April 2026, Mr Aboagye said many Ghanaians were led to believe that the Sanitation and Pollution Levy had been removed, yet the charge remains in place.

He stressed that the issue is not only about abolishing the tax, but also about the government honouring its previous stance that the levy was not needed.

According to him, the recent surge in fuel prices has increased financial pressure on citizens, making it necessary for the levy to be removed.

Mr Aboagye noted that although there may have been some justification for retaining the tax in the past, current economic conditions no longer support its continued implementation.

He added that fuel prices have a direct effect on the cost of living, and removing the levy could provide some relief to households.

Mr Aboagye therefore called on the government to take decisive action by scrapping the Sanitation and Pollution Levy in line with its earlier position.

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