Ghana Sports Fund pledges support for emerging cycling talent

The Ghana Sports Fund has reaffirmed its commitment to grassroots sports development, pledging to support the growth of cycling and create more opportunities for young athletes, particularly girls, across the country.

The assurance was given by Simon Appiah Junior, Deputy Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, who represented the Fund’s Administrator and Chief Executive Officer, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, at the 2026 Vida Cycling Programme and Mercy Gbenya Abra Dei-Tutu Memorial Girls Indoor Cycling Team Challenge in Peki.

Addressing participants and stakeholders, Mr Appiah Junior described the initiative as a shining example of how communities can nurture young talent through sport and create pathways for future success.

He noted that cycling remains one of several sporting disciplines that often receive limited attention despite its significant potential to develop talent and promote healthy lifestyles among young people.

“It is highly encouraging to witness members of a community come together to engage young people in an activity as meaningful as cycling. Sports such as cycling are sometimes regarded as lesser-known disciplines in Ghana, yet they possess tremendous potential for talent development and national growth,” he said.

According to him, one of the core mandates of the Ghana Sports Fund is to ensure that emerging and underrepresented sports receive the support and recognition needed to thrive.

Mr Appiah Junior commended the organisers for their commitment to youth development and for providing a platform that encourages greater female participation in sport.

He also praised the sponsors of the competition, noting that the high level of organisation and preparation reflected a strong commitment to excellence.

“We are impressed by what we have witnessed here. The participants were properly equipped, the organisation was commendable, and it is evident that considerable effort and resources have gone into making this event a success,” he stated.

The Deputy Administrator assured stakeholders that the Ghana Sports Fund is ready to work closely with the organisers to elevate the competition and attract greater participation in future editions.

He revealed that the Fund intends to support initiatives that identify and develop sporting talent at the grassroots level, describing such investments as essential to Ghana’s long-term sporting success.

Mr Appiah Junior further disclosed that the Fund hopes to transform the Peki cycling initiative into a larger regional and national event capable of attracting wider participation and recognition.

“The Ghana Sports Fund will collaborate with the organisers to ensure that this initiative grows bigger and stronger. Our vision is for programmes such as this not to remain within a single community but to spread across the Volta Region and eventually throughout the country,” he emphasised.

He stressed that nurturing talent at the grassroots level remains one of the most effective ways of building a sustainable future for Ghanaian sport.

The Fund’s pledge was warmly welcomed by participants and organisers, who believe increased institutional support will help address challenges such as inadequate equipment, limited infrastructure and funding constraints.

With the commitment of the Ghana Sports Fund and growing community support, stakeholders remain optimistic that cycling can become a powerful tool for youth empowerment while producing the next generation of champions for Ghana.

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