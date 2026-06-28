Ghana Sports Fund administrator urges patience and support for Black Stars after Croatia defeat

The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Waku, has called on Ghanaians to continue supporting the Black Stars, insisting that the team's defeat to Croatia should not overshadow what he described as an impressive and spirited performance.

Speaking after the match in the United States, Dr Waku said football should not always be judged solely by the final scoreline, noting that the Black Stars displayed resilience, determination and a renewed fighting spirit throughout the game.

According to him, the performance was a clear indication that the team is on the right path and deserves encouragement rather than criticism.

"This was more than a football match. I saw a team that fought with pride, discipline and commitment. To me, this is not a defeat but a victory in terms of performance and progress. The results will come if we continue to believe in them," he said.

He appealed to Ghanaians to remain patient with the players and the technical team, stressing that rebuilding a successful national side requires confidence, consistency and unwavering public support.

Dr Waku also reaffirmed the Ghana Sports Fund's commitment to supporting sports development in line with President John Dramani Mahama's vision of creating sustainable funding for sports.

He said the Fund remains determined to provide the financial foundation needed to nurture sporting excellence and restore Ghana's competitiveness on the international stage.

"The Black Stars need the support of every Ghanaian at this moment. We must stand behind the team and give them the confidence to continue improving and striving for success," he added.

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