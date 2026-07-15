Accra Hearts of Oak deny placing valuation on Benjamin Asare

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have denied reports claiming they have placed a valuation on goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.
The 34-year-old has become the subject of intense transfer speculation following his outstanding performances for the Black Stars at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in North America.
Reports circulating in the media suggested Hearts had slapped a $200,000 price tag on the goalkeeper, potentially complicating his chances of securing a move abroad despite interest from clubs across Africa and the Gulf region.
However, in a statement released on Wednesday, Hearts of Oak dismissed the reports and urged supporters and stakeholders to disregard them.
The club also praised Asare for his impressive displays at the World Cup, highlighted by a clean sheet against one of the tournament's most potent attacking sides, England.
"The club wishes to state unequivocally that these reports are false and without factual basis. Accra Hearts of Oak has not placed any valuation on Benjamin Asare and has not authorised any individual or media outlet to communicate a transfer fee or asking price on its behalf," the statement read.
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