Heartbreak for St. Paul’s SHS as Abor SHS overturn deficit to reach 2026 NSMQ Championship

Audio By Carbonatix
Abor Senior High School staged a dramatic late comeback to secure the Volta Region's final ticket to the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship, edging St. Paul's SHS 42-40 in a thrilling conclusion to the regional qualifiers.
The victory came after Abor SHS overturned a four-point deficit in the decisive GOIL Riddle Bonanza, denying St. Paul's SHS what had appeared to be a well-earned place at the national championship.
St. Paul's SHS controlled much of the contest, leading through the General Questions, Speed Race and Problem of the Day rounds. Their consistent performance put them in a strong position heading into the final stage of the competition.
Entering the GOIL Riddle Bonanza, St. Paul's SHS held a 40-36 advantage over Abor SHS, while Anfoega SHS had fallen out of contention.
However, the contest took a dramatic turn in the closing moments as Abor SHS correctly answered two riddles to overturn the deficit and snatch victory, sparking jubilant celebrations among their supporters.
The final scores saw Abor SHS finish with 42 points, followed by St. Paul's SHS with 40 points, while Anfoega SHS placed third with 27 points.
The victory secures Abor SHS the final qualification slot from the Volta Region for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz Championship, bringing the regional qualifying competition to an exciting conclusion.
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