NSMQ 2026 : Tarkwa SHS dominates Contest Two, grabs second Western region NSMQ ticket

Tarkwa Senior High School has secured the second qualification slot from the Western Regional Qualifiers to the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after producing a commanding performance in Contest Two.

The school amassed 49 points to emerge winners, comfortably ahead of Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School, which finished with 25 points, while Mpohor Senior High School placed third with 9 points.

Tarkwa SHS controlled the contest from the opening rounds, combining speed, accuracy and consistency to establish a lead that its opponents could not overturn.

The school's impressive outing was further highlighted in the GOIL Riddle Bonanza, where it correctly answered three of the four riddles to claim the bonus prize and cap off a dominant display.

The victory secures Tarkwa SHS a place at the 2026 NSMQ Championship, where it will join schools from across the country in the quest for Ghana's most coveted academic quiz title.

Tarkwa SHS becomes the second school from the Western Region to qualify for this year's national championship, joining Amenfiman Senior High School, which booked the region's first qualification slot.

The Western Regional Qualifiers continue with more contests as schools compete for the remaining places at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz Championship.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.