Music

Keeny Ice celebrates landmark Wembley performance, thanks Stonebwoy after BHIM Festival UK

Source: Nii Upness  
  17 August 2026 6:09pm
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Ghanaian rapper Keeny Ice has expressed profound gratitude to dancehall star Stonebwoy following his performance at the BHIM Festival UK at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

The appearance marked a major milestone for the Aflao-born artiste, who reflected on his journey from the streets of Aflao to one of the United Kingdom’s most prestigious entertainment venues.

Taking to Facebook after the performance, Keeny Ice described the moment as a defining achievement in his career, attributing the opportunity to God.

“From the streets of AFLAO to performing in one of the most prestigious arenas in the world! (OVO ARENA, WEMBLEY 🇬🇧) It can only be God!!! To the top please”.

The BHIM Festival UK brought together a diverse line-up of Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes, giving African music a strong presence at the London venue.

For Keeny Ice, however, his inclusion on the bill represented more than just another performance. It offered him the opportunity to showcase his rap talent to an international audience while sharing the stage with established names in African music.

The rapper subsequently expressed appreciation to Stonebwoy and the BHIM Nation team for creating the platform and giving rising talents the opportunity to connect with audiences beyond Ghana.

His Wembley performance adds to a growing list of international opportunities for Keeny Ice as he continues to build his profile and push his music to a wider audience.

For the rapper, the journey from Aflao to Wembley is a reminder of how far his career has come — and, as he put it, a step towards reaching greater heights.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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