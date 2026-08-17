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Photos: Stonebwoy’s BHIM Festival at OVO Arena Wembley, London

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  17 August 2026 4:51pm
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Ghanaian music star Stonebwoy has made history in London after becoming the first Ghanaian artiste to headline a sold-out concert at the iconic OVO Arena Wembley.

The historic performance took place on Saturday, August 15, as the award-winning artiste brought his annual BHIM Festival to the United Kingdom for the first time.

The 12,500-capacity venue was transformed into a celebration of Ghanaian music, culture and heritage, with fans turning out in large numbers to witness the international expansion of one of Ghana's leading music festivals.

Below are some photos:

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