Photos: Stonebwoy’s BHIM Festival at OVO Arena Wembley, London

Ghanaian music star Stonebwoy has made history in London after becoming the first Ghanaian artiste to headline a sold-out concert at the iconic OVO Arena Wembley.

The historic performance took place on Saturday, August 15, as the award-winning artiste brought his annual BHIM Festival to the United Kingdom for the first time.

The 12,500-capacity venue was transformed into a celebration of Ghanaian music, culture and heritage, with fans turning out in large numbers to witness the international expansion of one of Ghana's leading music festivals.



Below are some photos:

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