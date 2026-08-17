Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair to kick off with Mini-fair at Achimota Mall on August 21

The Republic Bank JoyNews Habitat Fair 2026 is set to begin with a three-day mini-fair at the Achimota Mall.

It will start from Friday, August 21 to Sunday, August 23, 2026, offering prospective homeowners an opportunity to explore property deals, engage industry experts and take steps towards owning a home.

The mini-fair forms part of preparations for the main Republic Bank JoyNews Habitat Fair 2026, a platform focused on home ownership and property investment.

Under the theme “Home ownership… A lifetime investment,” the fair is designed to connect prospective homeowners with businesses and professionals across the housing and property ecosystem.

Visitors to the mini-fair will have the opportunity to explore property and home-related offers while connecting with industry players who can provide information and guidance on home ownership.

The organisers are encouraging prospective homeowners, property investors and members of the public to attend the three-day event at the Achimota Mall.

The 2026 edition is being organised in partnership with Republic Bank, under its “We’re the one for you!” brand promise, and powered by Drive EV GH, which promotes sustainable mobility.

Other partners supporting the initiative include Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd, MTN, Door Masters, Ayuda, Western Vilas, CTECHI Ghana LTD, Saint-Gobain Ghana, Sintex Tank, Interplast and Clifton Homes.

The Habitat Fair is positioned as a platform where participants can explore opportunities within the housing market while accessing products and services that can help turn houses into homes.

With the mini-fair serving as the immediate entry point, the organisers are inviting the public to “get a house, make it a home” as they prepare for the full Republic Bank JoyNews Habitat Fair 2026.

Businesses interested in sponsorship and exhibition opportunities have been encouraged to contact Selassie on 0233 233 444.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.