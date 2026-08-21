Exhibitors showcase housing solutions at JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Fair at Achimota Mall

Exhibitors are ready to welcome prospective homeowners, builders, property investors and other visitors to the JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Fair at the Achimota Mall.



The three-day fair officially opened today, Friday, August 21, with participating businesses showcasing a range of housing, construction, and home-related products and services.

Stalls have been set up across the exhibition area, with exhibitors on hand to engage visitors and provide information, advice and practical solutions to their housing and construction needs.

The fair, which runs from August 21 to 23, will be open from 8am to 8pm each day.

This year’s edition is themed “Dream it. Explore it. Own it.” and will provide visitors with an opportunity to explore housing and construction-related products, services and expert solutions.

The event is expected to bring together players from different areas of the housing sector, allowing prospective homeowners and builders to interact directly with exhibitors and gather information relevant to their housing needs.

With the fair now underway, organisers are encouraging the public to visit the Achimota Mall throughout the weekend and explore the products, services and expert solutions on offer.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.