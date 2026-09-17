JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Fair returns with 3rd clinic set for September 25- 27 at Junction Mall

Audio By Carbonatix
Republic Bank Ghana, in partnership with JoyNews, is set to host the third edition of the JoyNews Habitat Clinic from September 25 to 27, 2026, at the Junction Mall, Nungua.
The three-day event will bring together prospective homeowners, property developers, financial institutions and other key players in the housing sector, providing members of the public with opportunities to explore home ownership, property investment and related financial solutions.
The clinic is expected to feature a range of home ownership and investment deals, with participating institutions showcasing housing projects, financing options and other services aimed at helping Ghanaians navigate the process of acquiring property.
Speaking on Joy FM, Head of Mortgage Banking and Customer Experience at Republic Bank Ghana, Dan Adjetey Mohenu, said the clinic is designed to give members of the public direct access to Republic Bank officials who can address their housing and financial needs.
He said the event will provide an opportunity for prospective homeowners and investors to receive guidance, ask questions and better understand the financing options available to them.
Beyond the property deals, visitors will have the opportunity to engage directly with experts from the housing and financial sectors and receive advice tailored to their home ownership or investment plans.
Organisers are encouraging members of the public, particularly prospective homeowners and property investors, to take advantage of the three-day event at Junction Mall, Nungua, from September 25 to 27.
The return of the Habitat Clinic for its third edition provides a platform for Ghanaians to access property information, financing opportunities, expert advice and investment options in one location.
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