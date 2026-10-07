Ghana warns medical travellers to South Africa to obtain visas for treatment beyond 90 days

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Ghanaians travelling to South Africa for medical treatment to obtain the appropriate visa if their treatment is expected to extend beyond the country's 90-day visa-free period.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 7, Ghanaian ordinary passport holders currently enjoy visa-free entry into South Africa for stays of up to 90 days. However, the Ministry said the arrangement is intended for short-term visits and does not cover prolonged or recurring medical treatment such as chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

The advisory follows reports from the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria of immigration compliance difficulties involving Ghanaian nationals travelling to South Africa for medical care.

The Ministry cited a recent case in which a Ghanaian national was refused entry at O.R. Tambo International Airport following complications linked to a previous overstay and was subsequently required to return to Ghana.

It stressed, however, that no causal link had been established between the refusal of entry and the individual's subsequent death.

According to the Ministry, the incident nevertheless demonstrates the potential consequences of failing to comply with South Africa's immigration requirements, particularly for patients whose medical treatment requires extended stays.

Medical Treatment Visa required for extended care

The Ministry said South Africa's Immigration Act, 2002, specifically Section 17, requires foreign nationals seeking medical treatment for more than three months to obtain a Medical Treatment Visa.

The relevant regulations provide for such visas to be issued for renewable periods of six months and, under specific circumstances, for stays of up to 24 months.

The Ministry is therefore urging Ghanaians planning prolonged or recurring medical treatment in South Africa to secure the appropriate Medical Treatment Visa before travelling.

It also advised prospective medical travellers to ensure that their immigration status adequately covers the expected duration of their treatment to avoid unintended overstays.

Failure to do so, it warned, could result in refusal of entry, immigration complications or disruption to ongoing medical care.

Ghanaians already in South Africa advised to check status

Ghanaians who are already in South Africa for medical treatment have also been urged to monitor the validity of their immigration status and take steps to regularise their stay where necessary.

The Ministry encouraged affected individuals to maintain contact with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria for appropriate consular assistance.

It said the High Commission would continue engaging the relevant South African authorities and monitoring developments concerning immigration requirements affecting Ghanaian medical travellers.

The Ministry reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding the welfare and interests of Ghanaians travelling to and residing outside the country, while urging citizens to comply with the immigration requirements of their destination countries.

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