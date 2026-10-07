6th Inter Tourism Expo comes off in Cape Coast this October; register now

Audio By Carbonatix
Businesses, investors and tourism stakeholders are being invited to register for the sixth Inter Tourism Expo, with its conference scheduled for October 21–23, 2026, at the Ridge Royal Hotel in Cape Coast.
The event will focus on positioning Ghana as a 24-hour investment economy, highlighting opportunities in tourism, trade, agribusiness, ecotourism, digital sovereignty, infrastructure and innovation.
Participants are invited to exhibit their products and services, pitch their businesses and explore investment opportunities.
Personalities expected to participate in the event include Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy, Augustus Goosie Tanoh; Ghana Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer, Maame Efua Houadjeto; and Awulae Kwasi Amakye III, Paramount Chief and President of the Western Nzema Traditional Council.
The conference will be followed by investment site visits in Cape Coast, Greater Accra and the Savannah Region from October 24–26, 2026.
Interested participants can register at www.intertourismexpo.com.
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