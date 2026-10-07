Lastec CEO Lasisi Oseni nominated for Ghana Auto Fix Award

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer of Lastec Auto Centre in Amasaman, Accra, Lasisi Oseni, has been nominated for the Collision Repairs Expert Award at the upcoming Ghana Auto Fix Awards.
The nomination recognises his work in vehicle collision repairs and restoration at the auto centre, which provides services including accident repairs, diagnostics, bodywork and servicing.
Mr. Oseni says the nomination is a recognition of the hard work that has gone into building his business.
“It is a recognition of the hard work we have put into the business over the years, and I am truly humbled by the nomination,” he said.
He says the automotive repair industry is changing, with modern vehicles requiring specialised diagnostic equipment, software knowledge and continuous technical training.
Mr. Oseni has invested in upgrading his workshop, including the purchase of a spraying oven to improve the quality of vehicle bodywork and painting.
He says the nomination will encourage him and his team to continue improving their services.
Mr. Oseni started his career in the automotive repair business after developing an interest in vehicle mechanics and gradually building experience in the trade.
He later established Lastec Auto Centre, which has grown into a workshop offering a range of vehicle repair and maintenance services.
His journey has also involved significant personal investment in the business. At one point, he sold his Mercedes-Benz E-Class to raise funds to purchase equipment for the workshop.
Members of the public can vote for Lasisi Oseni by dialling *447*165#, following the prompts and entering nominee code 32.
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