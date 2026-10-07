Former NPP Chairman and Minority Leader Samuel Odoi-Sykes passes on

Former Minority Leader and former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes, has passed on.

Mr Odoi-Sykes, a lawyer, diplomat and former Member of Parliament for the Ashiedu Keteke Constituency, died on Monday, October 5, 2026.

The family announced his death in a statement, describing him as a distinguished lawyer, parliamentarian, diplomat and statesman.

Mr Odoi-Sykes was called to the Bar at the Inner Temple in the United Kingdom and was subsequently admitted to the Ghana Bar.

His career spanned law, public administration, diplomacy and politics. He began his professional career as a teacher before joining the Ministry of Information and later entering Ghana’s Foreign Service in 1961.

He served in several diplomatic postings, including New Delhi, Washington, D.C., Moscow and London. His assignments included serving as First Secretary, Press Attaché, Minister-Counsellor, Deputy Ambassador to the Soviet Union and Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Mr Odoi-Sykes was elected Member of Parliament for Ashiedu Keteke in the 1979 elections and became Minority Leader in 1980.

He was also a founding member of the NPP and served as the party’s National Chairman from 1998 to 2001. During his tenure, the party recorded its first presidential and parliamentary electoral victory in December 2000.

He subsequently served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada from 2001 to 2006.

Born in Accra, Mr Odoi-Sykes was educated at Accra Academy, the University of Ghana, the University of London and Johns Hopkins University.

The family said he would be remembered for his principled character, courage, firm leadership, intellectual independence and commitment to public service.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Edith Amorkor Sykes, and four children: Cynthia Omaboe, Mavis Amoa, Vincent Sykes and Frank Sykes.

The family said details of the funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

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