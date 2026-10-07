Bawumia’s opponent in 2028 will face nearly two decades of experience and preparation – Gabby Otchere-Darko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says whoever faces former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the December 2028 presidential election will be competing against a man with nearly two decades of preparation and experience.

In a post celebrating Dr Bawumia’s 63rd birthday on Wednesday, October 7, Mr Otchere-Darko praised the former vice president's leadership qualities and ability to solve problems.

“Whoever emerges to contest you in 2028 will face a man with nearly two decades of preparation, experience and a demonstrated instinct for solving problems,” he wrote.

His remarks looked ahead to the December 2028 presidential election, expressing confidence in Dr Bawumia’s readiness to contest.

Mr Otchere-Darko also noted that the birthday coincided with what he described as the NPP’s formal conferment of the title of Leader on the former Vice-President.

“Fittingly, the week you turn 63 is the week the NPP has formally bestowed upon you the title of Leader,” he stated.

Reflecting on their association, Mr Okyere-Darko recalled being welcomed into Dr Bawumia’s Kanda home alongside Ken and Joe nearly 20 years ago.

He described Dr Bawumia as a man of remarkable character, praising his humility, patriotism and confidence in Ghanaians.

“I have never seen you angry, heard you insult anyone or known you to be touched by scandal. Loyal, patriotic and humble, you carry a quiet confidence in yourself and a profound belief in what Ghanaians can achieve,” he wrote.

Mr Okyere-Darko said the former Vice-President possessed the temperament to make difficult decisions and the vision to identify opportunities amid challenges.

“You have the dignity to lead, the temperament to make difficult decisions and the vision to recognise opportunities where others see impossibilities,” he said.

He also highlighted the need for leadership that understands technological change and can help young people benefit from advances in artificial intelligence.

“As AI reshapes our world, Ghana needs leadership that understands the future and can help our young people turn anxiety into ambition and ambition into opportunity and prosperity,” he added.

Mr Otchere-Darko concluded by wishing Dr Bawumia health, strength and wisdom for the journey ahead.

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