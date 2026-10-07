Minority calls for dismissal, prosecution of Sports Minister, GTA CEO over World Cup visa scandal

The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate dismissal and prosecution of the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Eddie Adams, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) over their alleged involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup visa scandal.

The call comes days after President John Mahama suspended the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, over his alleged involvement in an investigation into a $623,000 visa facilitation fee.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Wednesday, Ranking Member of the Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, alleged that some officials facilitated the visa processing of persons who were not staff of the Ministry.

According to him, this involved allegedly writing a cover letter to disguise outsiders as staff of the Ministry to facilitate their visa applications.

Mr Assafuah said the development raises serious questions about the processes used to facilitate the travel of individuals to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The controversy follows concerns over the payment of approximately $623,000 in visa facilitation fees in connection with Ghana's arrangements for supporters and officials travelling to the tournament.

President John Mahama subsequently suspended Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as Director General of the NSA pending investigations into the matter.

The Minority is now demanding that the investigation be extended to other officials it alleges played a role in the arrangements.

It wants the Sports Minister and the GTA Chief Executive to be removed from office and prosecuted if found culpable.

The Minority argues that the allegations require a thorough investigation to establish how the funds were approved, who benefited from the arrangements and whether established procedures for visa facilitation were followed.

Mr Assafuah maintained that accountability must extend beyond the suspension of the NSA Director General if investigations establish that other officials were involved.

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