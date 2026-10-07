‘It’s a systemic problem’ – All Black PRO dismisses Kurt’s resignation calls

Audio By Carbonatix
Communications Director for Swedru All Blacks, Nathaniel Obeng believes demanding the resignation of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, will not fix the ongoing crisis surrounding the Black Stars.
Calls for Kurt to step down have intensified among fans and key stakeholders following Ghana’s shocking home defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.
The loss came right after the senior national team suffered an opening-match defeat against Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.
“My personal view is that if we personalise this situation, we’ve been here before. There was a whole campaign to get somebody out, the person was ousted, a new person came, and now we are complaining about the same thing," Obeng stated.
"So, it might be that it is not an individual problem; it’s a systemic problem. I believe getting Kurt Okraku out won’t solve the issue. It is a system problem.”
The Black Stars currently sit bottom of Group C without a single point, while Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia lead the standings with six points each.
The coaching seat also remains vacant after former Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz mutually parted ways with the GFA following the Gambia defeat.
The Black Stars are set to return in November for a crucial doubleheader against Somalia at the Accra Sports Stadium.
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