Frank Appiah Kusi, PhD: Governance Gaps, Transparency, and the Business of Football in Ghana

Football in Ghana is more than sports; it is a cultural institution and a national asset that unites communities, drives national pride, offers economic opportunities, and has social power. Yet, despite its significance, the governance of football in Ghana remains fraught with challenges. The Ghana Football Association (GFA), often at the centre of reform debates, has faced criticism for poor accountability, weak financial transparency, and declining performance of the national teams. The recent crunch meeting between the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the GFA was hailed as a turning point, but reforms targeted only coaching, leaving behind youth football development, women football, fan trust, infrastructure and governance. More so, the exclusion of the National Sports Authority (NSA)—the statutory body mandated to oversee all sport in Ghana—raises critical questions about transparency and the business of football. This editorial explores the governance gaps in Ghanaian football, examines how transparency affects sponsorship and commercialisation, and draws lessons from African and European best practices to propose a path forward.

The governance of football in Ghana is characterised by overlapping mandates, weak accountability structures, unilateral decision-makers, and orchestrated nuances. The NSA, empowered under the Sports Act, 2016 (Act 934), is mandated to supervise and coordinate all sporting disciplines (Sports Act, 2016). Its exclusion from the recent reform dialogue undermines its statutory role and creates opacity in football governance. Sponsors and investors thrive on accountability, yet the absence of the NSA weakens oversight and leaves the Ministry and GFA to operate in a bilateral arrangement that lacks independent checks (Akpalu, 2026). This governance gap is compounded by the GFA’s reliance on government bailouts while simultaneously claiming autonomy under FIFA statutes. Such contradictions create tension between national laws and international football regulations. The result is a fragmented governance system where accountability is diluted and transparency is compromised. Without clear oversight, sponsorship deals risk being negotiated in opaque corridors, leaving room for favouritism and mismanagement.

Transparency is the cornerstone of football business. Sponsors, whether local or international, demand clarity in financial management and accountability in the use of funds. In Ghana, however, sponsorship structures remain opaque. Betting companies dominate football sponsorship, while major corporate brands such as telecoms, banks, and consumer goods firms remain hesitant to commit due to weak financial disclosure and lack of independent audits (Quansah, 2026). This narrow sponsorship base erodes investor confidence and diminishes fan trust. Fans question whether sponsorship revenues are being used to strengthen grassroots football, build and maintain infrastructure, cushion women football or simply to sustain short-term fixes. The lack of transparency also stifles innovation in football commercialisation, limiting opportunities for broadcasting rights, merchandising, and stadium development. As Ghana seeks to rebuild its football ecosystem, transparency must be prioritised to attract diverse sponsors and restore credibility.

The exclusion of the NSA from football governance creates three major risks. First, it exposes sponsors to reputational damage, as they risk being associated with corruption or mismanagement. Second, it narrows the sponsorship base, leaving betting companies as the dominant funders while other industries avoid opaque structures. Third, it erodes fan trust, reducing merchandise sales, stadium attendance, and overall engagement with the sport. These risks are not merely theoretical; they have practical implications for the sustainability of football in Ghana. Without transparency, football cannot attract long-term investment, and without investment, the sport cannot develop the infrastructure and talent needed to compete internationally. Nigeria, even though presents with its own ups and downs, offers valuable lessons in football governance. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has emphasised corporate governance codes and independent auditing of sponsorship revenues. By partnering with private auditors, the NFF has reassured sponsors and attracted diverse investments from telecoms, banks, and consumer brands (Ogunleye, 2025). This model demonstrates that transparency and accountability can unlock corporate confidence and expand the sponsorship base; however, corruption erodes this practice.

South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) is widely regarded as a model of commercialisation in Africa. The PSL operates with transparent broadcasting contracts, diversified sponsorships across industries, and strong fan engagement strategies. This has made the PSL one of the most profitable leagues on the continent (Ndlovu, 2024). Ghana can learn from South Africa’s emphasis on transparency in broadcasting and diversification of sponsors, which ensures financial sustainability and fan loyalty. The English Premier League thrives on independent governance structures and financial fair play regulations. Sponsorship deals are publicly disclosed, and clubs are subject to strict auditing. This transparency attracts global brands such as Emirates, Nike, and Barclays, making the Premier League one of the most commercially successful leagues in the world (UEFA, 2025). Ghana can adopt similar disclosure practices to reassure sponsors and attract international investment.

Furthermore, Germany’s Bundesliga emphasizes fan ownership through the 50+1 rule, which ensures community accountability. Clubs are required to maintain financial transparency, and sponsorships are diversified across industries. This model balances commercial success with fan trust, demonstrating that transparency and community engagement can coexist with profitability (Müller, 2025). Ghana can draw inspiration from Germany’s emphasis on fan engagement and accountability to rebuild trust in its football ecosystem. The experiences of Nigeria, South Africa, England, and Germany highlight the importance of transparency, accountability, and diversification in football governance. Nigeria’s independent audits build corporate confidence, South Africa’s transparent broadcasting expands revenue streams, England’s financial fair play ensures accountability, and Germany’s fan ownership restores public trust. Together, these best practices offer a roadmap for Ghana to reform its football governance and attract sustainable sponsorship.

To address governance gaps and restore transparency, Ghana must adopt a multi-pronged strategy. First, a tripartite governance model should be institutionalised, where the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, NSA, and GFA come together. The NSA should be allowed to institute a committee of experts in collaboration with GFA and other sectors of relevance in national coach assignment. The old mantra of the Ministry working directly with GFA should cease. NSA should be empowered with strong leadership at the Director General appointment with someone who understands the tenets of sport management and the changing dynamics of sport business. In doing so, the influence of the Ministry on NSA should also cease to enable the latter function by law serving as oversight responsibility of sport federations in Ghana. This mandate should have the backing and support of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and Parliamentary Select Committee on Sport – as policy makers of sport in Ghana. This would restore accountability and ensure that no single entity or federation dominates decision-making. Second, independent audits must be mandated, with annual forensic audits conducted by credible and trusted firms to reassure sponsors. Third, a transparency rule should be established between the NSA, GFA and clubs to publish sponsorship agreements and financial reports online, allowing fans and investors to track the use of funds. Fourth, Ghana must diversify its sponsorship base, attracting telecoms, fintech, and consumer brands by guaranteeing accountability. Finally, fan engagement must be prioritised, adopting Bundesliga-style community accountability to rebuild trust and loyalty.

Football is more than a game; it is a national asset with economic, cultural, and social significance. To protect that asset, Ghana must harmonise its sports laws with FIFA statutes, empower the NSA to fulfil its mandate, and embed transparency into football business. By learning from Nigeria, South Africa, England, and Germany, Ghana can transform football into a sustainable industry that attracts sponsorship, strengthens grassroots development, and restores the Black Stars’ continental reputation. Governance gaps and transparency challenges must be addressed not as isolated issues but as integral components of football’s business ecosystem. Only then can Ghanaian football thrive in the modern era.

Reference

Akpalu, A. (2026, October 3). Reclaiming the soul of our game: A structural blueprint for a self-sustaining, accountable Ghana football ecosystem. Modern Ghana.

Quansah, M. (2026, October 3). Beyond Queiroz’s exit: Ghana football needs accountability, reform — not another quick fix. Graphic Online.

Sports Act, 2016 (Act 934). Accra: Government of Ghana.

Ogunleye, T. (2025). Corporate governance and football sponsorship in Nigeria. African Sports Business Journal, 12(3), 45–62.

Ndlovu, S. (2024). Commercialization of football in South Africa: Lessons from the PSL. Journal of African Sport Management, 8(2), 77–95.

UEFA. (2025). Financial fair play regulations and their impact on European football. UEFA Governance Report.

Müller, H. (2025). Fan ownership and transparency in German football. European Journal of Sport Governance, 15(1), 101–118.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.