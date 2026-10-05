Argentina hit 7 as Burkina Faso land five hours before kick-off

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Argentina produced a devastating display to thrash Burkina Faso 7-0 in a friendly overshadowed by problems surrounding the visitors' trip to Buenos Aires.
The African team arrived in Argentina just five hours before kick-off after a private flight from Morocco was cancelled because of a "technical failure".
Match organisers said several of Burkina Faso's senior players then refused to travel, citing fatigue, which meant they fielded a young, inexperienced team at Estadio Monumental shortly after an 11-hour flight.
Lautaro Martinez, Gianluca Prestianni, Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez, Franco Mastantuono, and Giuliano Simeone were all on the scoresheet for the hosts, while Moumoune Diallo netted an own goal.
"What the Burkina Faso national team has done is truly commendable; it elevates football," Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said.
"We try to respect them and are very grateful that they were able to come."
In a press release by match organisers, FIFA match agent Jairo Pachon said: "We would like to emphasise the commitment and dedication of the Burkina Faso federation and government.
"Faced with an extraordinary situation, they worked to provide a solution that would allow their country's representation to be maintained and give the footballers an important sporting opportunity."
'It will be an unforgettable day' - Argentina prepare for Messi farewell
Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi did not feature against Burkina Faso, as he prepares for Tuesday's friendly against Benin, which will mark the end of his 21-year international career.
Messi announced his retirement from Argentina duty in August, following his country's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final and after saying he was considering his future in football after the death of his father, Jorge.
The 39-year-old, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, has scored 125 goals in 207 appearances, making him the country's all-time leading scorer and most-capped player.
"I imagine Tuesday's match will be very emotional for everyone, including Leo," Scaloni said.
"It will be an unforgettable day. It will be his day, and his teammates' day, who also gave him his greatest footballing joy. I'm grateful to be able to enjoy it."
"I imagine that if there were five Monumental stadiums, they would be packed."
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