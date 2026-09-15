Black Maidens bring the jama, then bring the goals in WAFU B opener [VIDEO]

Ghana’s U-17 female national team, the Black Maidens, have begun the defence of their WAFU Zone B title in impressive fashion with a commanding 4-0 victory over Burkina Faso.

Two goals in each half were enough to secure a comfortable win for the defending champions, who dominated proceedings from start to finish.

But before a ball was kicked, the Black Maidens had already made their presence felt with a vibrant Jama session as they made a grand entrance into the stadium.

The energetic display wowed bystanders and set the tone for what would become an emphatic night for the Ghanaian side.

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