Football

WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup: Black Maidens primed for Nigeria encounter

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  18 September 2026 10:33am
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Ghana will face Nigeria in their second game at the 2026 WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup on Friday, September 18.

The Black Maidens are hoping to continue their winning start to the competition after beating Burkina Faso in their opening game earlier this week.

Nana Joe Adarkwa's side scored four goals against Burkina Faso in their opening, with two coming in each half.

However, the Ghanaian side comes up against a different opposition and a strong hurdle later on Friday with Nigeria playing with confidence following their first game.

Nigeria recorded a thumping win over Niger in their tournament opener, scoring five goals in the fixture.

Nigeria currently sits at the top of the league table after scoring five on the first matchday, with Ghana only one goal behind their neighbors.

Adarkwa's side held their final training session yesterday ahead of the fixture.

The competition serves as preparations for the Black Maidens, who will be playing at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco next month.

The game against Nigeria is scheduled for an 18:00 GMT kickoff.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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