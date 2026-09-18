Bawumia condemns remand of Techiman nurse, demands her release over free speech concerns

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called for the release of Techiman-based nurse Salomey Awiti Bafoh, following her remand by the Adentan Circuit Court over her alleged involvement in the publication and circulation of false news on social media.

Dr Bawumia made the call in a Facebook post on Friday, September 18, in which he described reports surrounding the nurse’s arrest and detention as “very worrying”, while warning against what he said could amount to an infringement on citizens’ right to free expression.

Bafoh, a 40-year-old senior nursing officer and mother of three, was remanded into police custody for two weeks after appearing before the Adentan Circuit Court on Thursday, 17 September 2026.

She pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetment of crime, specifically the alleged publication and circulation of false news, contrary to Sections 20(1) and 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

According to the prosecution, Bafoh allegedly acted as a liaison for UK-based TikTok user Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as “Ghana Jollof”, and assisted in disseminating videos produced by Kodua by recruiting other people to redistribute the content across social media platforms.

Investigators further allege that Kodua, who is currently outside Ghana and listed as being at large, transferred money from the United Kingdom to Bafoh to support the alleged distribution activities, with portions of the money subsequently distributed to other individuals.

The prosecution has also alleged that some of the videos posted through the “Ghana Jollof” account contained offensive and inflammatory statements with the potential to provoke violence. One video under investigation allegedly contained threats to overthrow the government and burn Ghana. These remain allegations and have not been established by a court.

Bafoh’s lawyers applied for bail, arguing that she had a permanent job, a fixed place of residence and a four-year-old child whose welfare depended on her. The prosecution opposed the application, citing ongoing investigations. The court subsequently refused bail, with the case adjourned to 30 September 2026.

Reports also indicate that Bafoh was arrested at her home in Hansua, near Techiman, around midnight on 13 September. Her family reportedly said three individuals who identified themselves as National Security operatives took her away.

Reacting to the development, Dr Bawumia said the arrest of a nurse and mother in the middle of the night and her subsequent remand raised serious concerns.

He argued that Ghana’s intelligence agencies should not be reduced to pursuing citizens merely for insulting the President or other public officials, while stressing that he does not support political insults.

The former Vice-President said he had consistently opposed a “politics of insults” and urged political actors to maintain decorum, arguing that the ideas required to transform Ghana would not emerge from abusive political discourse.

At the same time, he said the government must protect the right to free expression, describing freedom of speech as a foundation of Ghana’s democracy.

Dr Bawumia also accused the government of selectively applying the law, arguing that some citizens are able to make insulting statements without facing arrest while others are prosecuted when the alleged target of their comments is politically sensitive.

He consequently called for Bafoh’s release, alongside other people he said had been similarly charged and imprisoned.

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