Security agencies won’t chase citizens for insulting President, other officials under my watch – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President of Ghana

NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged that Ghana’s intelligence agencies will not be reduced to pursuing citizens for insulting the President or other public officials if he gets the opportunity to lead the country.

His comments follow the arrest and two-week remand of Techiman-based senior nursing officer Salomey Awiti Bafoh, who is facing a charge of abetment of crime in connection with the alleged publication and circulation of false news on social media.

In a Facebook post on Friday, September 18, Dr Bawumia described the circumstances surrounding Ms Bafoh’s arrest and detention as “very worrying”, particularly because she is a mother of three, including a four-year-old child.

“The story of how a Techiman-based nurse and mother of 3 (including a 4-year-old), Salomey Bafoh Awiti, was picked up in the middle of the night by national intelligence officers and has been remanded for two weeks on suspicion that she is abetting the publication of false news is very worrying to read,” he wrote.

Read Also: Senior nursing officer remanded for 2 weeks over alleged links to ‘Ghana Jollof’ TikTok Account

Ms Bafoh, 40, was arrested at her home in Hansua in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region on September 13 and was subsequently brought before the Adenta Circuit Court.

She pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetment of crime, to wit, publication of false news, contrary to sections 20(1) and 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). The court denied her bail and remanded her for two weeks, with the case adjourned to September 30.

The prosecution alleges that Ms Bafoh acted as a liaison for Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, also known as “Ghana Jollof”, and assisted in disseminating videos produced by her by recruiting others to redistribute the content.

The prosecution further alleges that Kodua, who is based in the United Kingdom, transferred money to Ms Bafoh to support the activities and that portions of the funds were distributed to others involved in circulating the videos. Kodua is currently at large.

The police also allege that some of the videos contained offensive and inciting statements capable of provoking violence, including an alleged threat to overthrow the government and burn Ghana. These allegations have not been established by a court.

Bawumia opposes ‘politics of insults’

Dr Bawumia said he did not support political insults and reiterated his opposition to what he described as a “politics of insults”.

“I have always disavowed a politics of insults and will remind all in the political space of the need to be decorous. The ideas we need to transform our nation won’t come from insults,” he said.

However, he argued that opposition to abusive political discourse should not come at the expense of freedom of expression.

“But I also remind the NDC government that any infringement on the right to free speech pushes our democracy backwards,” he wrote.

“Free speech, as unpalatable as it may be sometimes, is the foundation of our democracy.”

Dr Bawumia said that, if allowed to govern, he would ensure that the country’s intelligence agencies focused on their appropriate responsibilities rather than pursuing citizens over criticism of political leaders.

“I can assure Ghanaians that when given the opportunity, our intelligence agencies will not be reduced to chasing citizens for insulting the President or anyone else,” he said.

Bawumia alleges selective application of laws

The former Vice-President also accused the government of selectively applying the law, arguing that some people were able to make insulting comments without facing arrest while others were prosecuted when their comments concerned politically sensitive targets.

“Even more worrying is the government’s continuous selective application of our laws. Some citizens can insult and walk free, and others are jailed because the government doesn’t like the target of their insults,” he wrote.

He consequently called for Ms Bafoh’s release and extended the appeal to others he said had been similarly charged and jailed.

“Please release Salomey Bafoh Awiti and others who have been similarly charged and jailed,” Dr Bawumia said.

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