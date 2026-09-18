Europa League: Eddie Nketiah scores first goal of 2026/27 season in Palace win over Lech Poznan

English-born Ghanaian-descent Eddie Nketiah scored his first goal of the season as Crystal Palace opened their Europa League title defense with a victory.

The forward came off the bench to score the final goal in the 4-0 drubbing of Polish side Lech Poznan.

Nketiah was named on the bench for the first European game of the season at Selhurst Park as the Eagles commence their journey in the 2026/27 Europa League.

Yeremy Pino opened the scoring for the home side after just 10 minutes played, before Chris Richards doubled the lead 17 minutes later.

Pierre Sage's side stretched the lead just before the break when Jorgen Strand Larsen scored the third of the game.

For the most part of the second half, the Polish side kept Palace at bay in an attempt to avoid conceding more goals.

However, there was no stopping Nketiah in the 89th minute of the encounter as the former Arsenal man wrapped up the win with his first goal of the new season, with Palace picking up a 4-0 victory.

With his goal against Lech Poznan, Nketiah has contributed directly to three goals in four appearances this season, assisting twice and scoring one.

The forward has continuously been linked with a switch of allegiance to play for Ghana after representing England in the early parts of his career.

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