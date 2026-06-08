Football

Palace hold initial talks with Lens manager Sage

Source: BBC  
  8 June 2026 9:44pm
Pierre Sage led Lens to second place in Ligue 1 last season
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Crystal Palace have held talks with Lens manager Pierre Sage about becoming their new head coach.

BBC Sport revealed last week that Sage was a leading option for the Eagles as they look to replace Oliver Glasner, who left the Premier League club at the end of last season.

Palace have now spoken to the Frenchman, 47, and contacted Lens to discuss a financial package to release him from his contract with the Ligue 1 side.

Sage took over as Lens manager in June last year and led the club to a second-place finish in Ligue 1.

Lens also beat Nice to win the Coupe de France for the first time in their 120-year history.

Palace turned their attentions to Sage after failing to attract the number one target, Andoni Iraola, to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles had made a proposal to Iraola to join the club, but the Spaniard has since agreed to join Liverpool on a two-year contract.

Frank Lampard, Kieran McKenna and Sean Dyche were among the alternative options.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group