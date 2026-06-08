Palace hold initial talks with Lens manager Sage

Pierre Sage led Lens to second place in Ligue 1 last season

Crystal Palace have held talks with Lens manager Pierre Sage about becoming their new head coach.

BBC Sport revealed last week that Sage was a leading option for the Eagles as they look to replace Oliver Glasner, who left the Premier League club at the end of last season.

Palace have now spoken to the Frenchman, 47, and contacted Lens to discuss a financial package to release him from his contract with the Ligue 1 side.

Sage took over as Lens manager in June last year and led the club to a second-place finish in Ligue 1.

Lens also beat Nice to win the Coupe de France for the first time in their 120-year history.

Palace turned their attentions to Sage after failing to attract the number one target, Andoni Iraola, to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles had made a proposal to Iraola to join the club, but the Spaniard has since agreed to join Liverpool on a two-year contract.

Frank Lampard, Kieran McKenna and Sean Dyche were among the alternative options.

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