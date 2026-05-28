Crystal Palace win Conference League with sperb victorty over Rayo Vallecano

Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates the winning goal

Jean-Philippe Mateta fired Crystal Palace to their first European trophy as the Eagles edged out Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final.

The France striker turned home a close-range winner on the rebound from an Adam Wharton strike early in the second half in Leipzig.

Outgoing Palace boss Oliver Glasner leaves the club having led them to the FA Cup, Community Shield and now Conference League in a remarkable two-and-a-half-year spell at Selhurst Park.

Both teams were competing in their first European final, and so the cagey start to proceedings at Red Bull Arena - the home of RB Leipzig - was perhaps unsurprising.

Alemao turned a half-decent opportunity wide before Unai Lopez placed an effort past the post in the Spanish side's best opportunities of the first half.

But the clearest chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Palace just before the break, when Tyrick Mitchell headed wide after Wharton had found him with a superb ball into the box.

Palace took the lead just six minutes into the second half when Wharton's strike was palmed into Mateta's path by Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla and the forward diverted it into the net.

It was Mateta's 16th goal of the season for Palace - and he almost left the club in January before a knee injury scuppered a move to AC Milan.

Yeremy Pino then hit both posts with a free-kick before teeing up Mateta for another chance, but this time Batalla pulled off a fine save.

Rayo, who have the lowest budget in La Liga, struggled to create any real chances late on as Palace held on for their historic moment - and delivered for Glasner in his final game as Eagles boss.

Crystal Palace analysis: Glasner turns Eagles into winners

It has been a turbulent campaign, but Glasner bows out in style and will go down as one of Palace's greatest managers.

They had never won a major trophy until last season's FA Cup success against Manchester City - and now have two in two seasons after this glorious night, while they also picked up the Community Shield by beating Liverpool.

Glasner and Palace's glory this term comes despite the loss of two key players - with Eberechi Eze sold to Arsenal last summer and Marc Guehi joining City in January.

The Austrian manager has undoubtedly helped Mateta take his game to another level - he had scored 11 goals in 80 games for Palace before Glasner's arrival in February 2024, but has netted 46 times in 110 matches under him.

Given the striker's importance in this final, the knee issue which blocked his move to Milan has proven to be a huge blessing for Palace.

Mateta put the failed transfer behind him to win back the support of the Eagles' fans while also earning himself a spot in France's World Cup squad.

This victory was also down to the impressive Wharton. It was his shot which helped create the winner, but he was brilliant in possession throughout - just a week on from the disappointment of missing out on England's World Cup squad.

Palace had chances to make it an easier night, but managed to see the game out comfortably enough and celebrated wildly at full-time after their 60th match of an exhausting, and difficult, campaign.

They were forced to drop down from the Europa League to Europe's third-tier competition because of ownership issues, then suffered a shock FA Cup exit to non-league Macclesfield and finished 15th in the Premier League.

But all that will be forgotten - and Palace will compete in Europe again as this victory guarantees Europa League football next season.

Palace are the second English team to win a European trophy this term - joining Europa League champions Aston Villa - and Arsenal will look to complete an unprecedented hat-trick against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.