Football

Robertson close to Spurs move after Liverpool exit

Source: BBC  
  28 May 2026 4:43am
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Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal with Scotland full-back Andy Robertson following his departure from Liverpool.

The 32-year-old played his final match for Liverpool against Brentford on Sunday, having announced he would leave the club when his contract ends this summer.

Details remain to be finalised on the deal with Spurs but an agreement is in place in principle.

Tottenham, then managed by Thomas Frank, targeted Robertson during the January transfer window.

A deal was agreed between the two clubs, only for Liverpool to pull out when they were unable to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan at Roma.

Spurs secured survival on the final day of the season by beating Everton under new manager Roberto de Zerbi.

The vastly experienced Robertson, who also has 92 caps for Scotland and will lead his country at this summer's World Cup, played 378 times for Liverpool and won two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

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