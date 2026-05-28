Audio By Carbonatix
Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal with Scotland full-back Andy Robertson following his departure from Liverpool.
The 32-year-old played his final match for Liverpool against Brentford on Sunday, having announced he would leave the club when his contract ends this summer.
Details remain to be finalised on the deal with Spurs but an agreement is in place in principle.
Tottenham, then managed by Thomas Frank, targeted Robertson during the January transfer window.
A deal was agreed between the two clubs, only for Liverpool to pull out when they were unable to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan at Roma.
Spurs secured survival on the final day of the season by beating Everton under new manager Roberto de Zerbi.
The vastly experienced Robertson, who also has 92 caps for Scotland and will lead his country at this summer's World Cup, played 378 times for Liverpool and won two Premier League titles and the Champions League.
Latest Stories
-
Trump refiles $10bn defamation suit against WSJ over report on Epstein ties
8 minutes
-
Kenya school fire kills at least 10 students, media say
13 minutes
-
Don’t cry urgency – Majority Chief Whip warns NPP over LGBTQ bill debate
20 minutes
-
We can pass it by Friday – Dafeamekpor signals rapid move on LGBTQ bill
33 minutes
-
We are not reenacting anything – Majority Chief Whip defends swift LGBTQ bill push
45 minutes
-
LGBTQ bill will be passed in weeks, not months Majority Chief Whip Dafeamekpor
59 minutes
-
Thai court acquits opposition politician accused of royal insult
1 hour
-
Google worker charged with using internal data to make $1.2m on bets
1 hour
-
The world’s carmakers are struggling to compete with China
1 hour
-
Oil prices jump after US launches new attacks on Iran
1 hour
-
French Open: Jakub Mensik collapses on court as heatwave continues
1 hour
-
‘Magician’ Gael Monfils exits final French Open
2 hours
-
Robertson close to Spurs move after Liverpool exit
2 hours
-
Pochettino defends not phoning axed US players
2 hours
-
India’s ‘unsafe’ 70ft Messi statue to be moved
2 hours