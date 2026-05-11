Audio By Carbonatix
Liverpool have released images of a planned memorial to late forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, following their deaths last summer.
Jota, 28, and 25-year-old Andre Silva, who played for Portuguese second division club Penafiel, died in a car crash on 3 July in the Spanish province of Zamora.
The sculpture features a flowing heart design - a nod to the Portugal international's goal celebration - the two brothers' shirt numbers, 20 and 30, plus the lyrics to Jota's song, which is sung by Liverpool fans in the 20th minute at every game.
Titled 'Forever 20', the club says , externalit celebrates Jota and Andre Silva's "lives, their bond, and the love and respect felt by family, team-mates and supporters across the world".
The memorial, which will be located at Anfield on 97 Avenue, has recycled the physical tributes left outside Anfield by fans paying their respects and incorporated them into the stone plinth.
Liverpool have not yet announced when it will be unveiled but will reveal the date in the future.
Jota joined the Reds from Wolves in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and two League Cups during his time on Merseyside.
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