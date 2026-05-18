Selfish Salah should be dropped from Anfield finale – Rooney

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been "selfish" and should be dropped from the squad for the Reds' final match of the season against Brentford at Anfield, says former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.

Salah said Liverpool must return to being a "heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear" after a 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa, which left their Champions League place in doubt.

"That is the football I know how to play, and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable, and everyone who joins this club should adapt to it," he said in a social media post that has been seen as a criticism of Slot.

Egypt forward Salah, 33, will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after scoring 257 goals and helping the club to six major trophies in nine years - but Rooney said he would drop him for Sunday's farewell.

He told the Wayne Rooney Show: "I find it sad at the end of what he's done and what he's achieved at Liverpool. It's not the point for him to come out and aim another dig at Slot.

"He wants to play heavy metal football, so he's basically saying he wants Jurgen Klopp football. Now I don't think Mo Salah can cope with that type of football any more. I think his legs have gone to play at that high tempo and high intensity.

"If I were Arne Slot, I'd have him nowhere near the stadium in the last game. I had it with Alex Ferguson. I had a disagreement and fallout, and at Alex Ferguson's last game at Old Trafford, he left me out of the squad for that reason.

"He's almost just dropped the grenade and said he doesn't trust and believe in Arne Slot and almost thrown his team-mates who are going to be there next season and let them have to deal with that as well and put them into a position."

'Salah's trying to vindicate himself'

Salah, who announced his decision to leave Anfield in March, told reporters in December that his relationship with head coach Slot had broken down.

The winger, winner of a record four Premier League Golden Boot awards, scored 29 times in the 2024-25 Premier League as the Reds won the title in Slot's first season in charge.

But he has been unable to match the heights of last term, finding the net just 12 times in 40 games in a season that sees the defending champions languishing in fifth in the Premier League.

"I think Salah's trying to vindicate himself and make himself feel better because he's had a very poor season," said Rooney.

"So I think he's been very selfish in what he's done on the two occasions. It's a shame, and fans will be on his side, but I think when you look deeper into it and having been in a dressing room in a similar situation to that as well, Mo Salah knows exactly what he's doing.

"That's your manager. You can't publicly disrespect him twice the way he has and get away with it. And that's where, if I were Arne Slot, I'd have to pull rank and just say, listen, you're not coming anywhere near the place on Saturday, whether you like it or not. I really doubt he will do it, but I think he should.

"Of course, he deserves a good send-off, but does he deserve it just for this? It's the second time he's done it. It's just a shame to see one of the great icons of Premier League players leave the Premier League probably in this situation."

Liverpool's disappointing title defence has piled the pressure on manager Slot, with supporters growing increasingly frustrated.

But Rooney says he is in two minds about whether Slot should pay the ultimate price for performances.

He said: "I think that's the biggest change for me, where you go to Anfield, the first thing you want to do is quieten the crowd. But I think actually by Liverpool not pressing, they're quietening the crowd down themselves and frustrating the Liverpool fans.

"And so that's the big, big change for me. I'm quite split on whether he should go or stay because he won the league last season. I think he deserves a bit more time, in terms of what we've seen this season.

"I don't feel right or good saying this, some players look like they've downed tools and that's a big problem if you see that or you feel that for the manager."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.