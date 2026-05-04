Unacceptable season cannot be repeated – Van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

Captain Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool's season has been "unacceptable" after Arne Slot's side fell to an 18th defeat in all competitions when they were beaten by Manchester United.

The Dutch defender has also stressed the need for "a lot of work to be done behind the scenes" to avoid a repeat of their disappointing Premier League title defence.

"I'm not here to make excuses," Van Dijk said.

"It's been a very disappointing season, an unacceptable season, and it's tough. We shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves whatsoever.

"We have to work and turn this around and make sure that next season these things don't happen. It's not Liverpool."

Liverpool may still require four points from their remaining three games to confirm Champions League qualification.

The 3-2 defeat against Michael Carrick's side at Old Trafford came after a three-game winning run in the Premier League, but it was the 11th loss of Liverpool's title defence.

The last reigning champions to lose more league games were Leicester (18) in 2016-17.

"I think it's unacceptable that we have lost too many times as defending champions of the Premier League, and we shouldn't accept it," said Van Dijk.

"There will be a lot of work that has to be done going into next season. When I am back from the World Cup, I will go into it, but there is a lot of work to be done behind the scenes."

The 34-year-old added, "I care so much about this club. I know that it has been a tough season, but I will always be there in good and bad days.

"But we have three games left and the realisation has to come from ourselves, as a group and as players, to make sure that we are in the Champions League because of the impact of it for the financial side for the club. But also because we want to be playing against the best teams in Europe.

"It's not easy. But we keep going."

'We are not kids. Everyone is an adult'

Van Dijk was also asked about the perception aired on social media that Liverpool's training schedule has been light. He defended the suggestion that his side have had too many days off.

The players had one day off in the week leading up to the Manchester United game and are scheduled to have one day off this week before they play Chelsea on Saturday.

When it was put to Van Dijk that some of his team-mates went on holiday last week, the Liverpool defender said: "I'm not sure it's a holiday. It's a city trip. But I think if you have one day off, and you don't have many days off, they decide what they want to do with their families. We are not kids. Everyone is an adult.

"I wish we had a couple more days off at times because I think it works both ways. You see Pep Guardiola giving [Manchester] City three days off the last weeks in a row and they are doing pretty well. It is finding the right balance.

"I can understand if people think we are not training and when results are not there it could be a reason for why we are not getting results."

Liverpool sit fourth in the table and are 18 points behind leaders Arsenal.

"Like anyone else, personally I want this to be solved," Van Dijk said. "I want us to experience what I have had over my time here. I want us to be successful. I want to be consistent with the team, winning games, fighting. We want to get the job done.

"At the minute, we are just disappointed. Consistency is the most difficult thing in any job you do. But it is also the best way to be successful and get results. We have three more games, then the World Cup. We have to realise that next season, this season cannot be repeated. It is unacceptable."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.