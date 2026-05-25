South Africa: First batch of Ghanaians set to arrive on Wednesday – Ghana’s envoy confirms

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie,

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, says the first group of Ghanaians being evacuated from South Africa amid renewed xenophobic tensions is expected to arrive in Accra on Wednesday, May 27.

He disclosed this during an interview with DW Africa on Sunday, May 24, as concerns mount over the safety of foreign nationals in parts of South Africa following fresh reports of xenophobic attacks.

According to him, Ghanaian authorities are working closely with South African officials to complete screening and verification processes before finalising the list of evacuees.

He said officials are working “around the clock” to ensure a smooth and coordinated departure.

“We are screening them, and once we are done, we will let them know the number of people who will be going to Ghana,” he said.

He added that between 200 and 300 Ghanaians are expected to be part of the first group.

Quashie explained that South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs will also be involved in final arrangements before departure.

“Home Affairs will set up at 10 am today for them to be able to leave on Wednesday at 6 am for Ghana,” he stated.

He further indicated that the evacuation exercise will continue beyond the first flight, with additional arrangements already in place for more returnees.

According to him, the first aircraft will carry about 300 passengers, followed by two more flights in the days ahead.

“The first group has an aircraft that will take 300, and after a few days, we will take another 300, and then there will be a third flight with another 300 to ensure that we get everyone home,” he said.

The evacuation plan was initially scheduled to begin on May 21, but was postponed due to a higher-than-expected number of Ghanaians registering for return amid growing safety concerns.

Authorities say the phased evacuation is designed to ensure order, safety, and proper coordination for all affected nationals.

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