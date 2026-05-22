Government failed Ghanaians in South Africa — Minority slams evacuation delay

The Minority caucus on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has criticised government over the postponement of plans to evacuate Ghanaians from South Africa amid renewed xenophobic tensions.

In a statement signed by Damongo MP and Ranking Member on the committee, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, the Minority described the development as “deeply troubling” and questioned government’s handling of the situation.

The statement followed an announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the planned evacuation exercise had been postponed due to legal and logistical requirements.

According to the Minority, the delay has heightened anxiety among Ghanaians living in South Africa at a time when reports of intimidation and attacks against foreign nationals continue to spread fear.

“In recent weeks, renewed xenophobic incidents in South Africa have generated fear and uncertainty among many foreign nationals living in South Africa, including Ghanaians,” the statement said.

It noted that government itself had earlier announced plans to evacuate affected citizens, leading hundreds of Ghanaians to reportedly register with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria in anticipation of support.

The Minority said it had consistently called for “swift, coordinated and decisive action” from the moment the reports first emerged.

“The protection of Ghanaians abroad is a fundamental responsibility of government,” the statement stressed.

The caucus argued that issues now being cited as reasons for the postponement should have been addressed before public assurances were given.

“It is therefore disappointing that after the announcements, assurances and public statements, we are now being told that the exercise has been postponed due to legal and logistical requirements,” the statement said.

“Such matters should not become obstacles in the middle of a crisis response.”

The Minority warned that the latest development reinforces growing concerns about the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s approach to citizen protection and crisis management.

“Unfortunately, this latest development only reinforces a growing concern about the Ministry’s approach to matters of foreign affairs and citizen protection,” the statement added.

The caucus also criticised what it described as a gap between public announcements and operational preparedness.

“It highlights the importance of ensuring that public announcements are adequately supported by the operational systems required for effective implementation,” it stated.

Calling for urgent intervention, the Minority urged government to act swiftly and provide regular updates to affected citizens.

“Behind every statistic is a Ghanaian citizen, a family living in fear, and people looking to their country for protection and reassurance,” the statement said.

The caucus reiterated its demand for government to take “every necessary measure” to safeguard the welfare, dignity and safety of Ghanaians living abroad.

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