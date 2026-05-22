Ghana-Russia Center signs landmark cooperation agreements at KazanForum 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations has strengthened bilateral ties between Ghana and Russia after signing three major cooperation agreements during the 17th International Economic Forum, Russia–Islamic World: KazanForum 2026, held in Kazan, Russia.
The agreements, described as a significant milestone in Ghana-Russia relations, are expected to deepen economic cooperation, facilitate investment and enhance institutional partnerships between Ghana and the Russian Federation, particularly with the Republic of Tatarstan.
The Ghanaian delegation was led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, Mr John Aggrey, and the organisation's Head of Business Development and Innovations, Madam Ziona Ayorkor Holm.
The Centre signed cooperation agreements with the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan, and the African Initiative News Agency.
According to the Centre, the agreement with the media organisation is expected to enhance the visibility of investment opportunities and promote greater awareness of Ghana-Russia cooperation across Africa, while supporting informed dialogue and business partnerships.
The forum also provided an opportunity for the Ghanaian delegation to engage in a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening economic and diplomatic relations.
Among those participating was Ghana's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation, Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah.
Mr Aggrey also addressed participants as a speaker at the Forum of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Countries and the Forum of Young Diplomats, where he highlighted Ghana's investment potential and opportunities for international business collaboration.
A key highlight of the visit was a meeting with the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.
The meeting brought together senior government officials, business leaders and representatives of chambers of commerce from several countries. Discussions focused on expanding trade, industrial cooperation and investment partnerships, while emphasising the role of chambers of commerce in driving economic growth and private-sector development.
Participants included Sergey Katyrin, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan Rodion Karpov, and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan, Shamil Ageev.
KazanForum 2026 attracted delegates from 99 countries, reflecting growing international interest in the annual event.
Organisers reported an estimated 15 per cent increase in participation compared with previous editions.
Head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency, Taliya Minullina, said interest in the forum continues to grow, reinforcing its position as an important platform for international economic cooperation.
Officials of the Ghana-Russia Center said the agreements reached at the forum represent a shift towards a more structured and strategic partnership between Ghana and Russia, with a focus on trade facilitation, energy development, investment promotion and institutional collaboration.
They expressed optimism that the partnerships would help translate diplomatic goodwill into tangible economic outcomes and create new opportunities for businesses and investors in both countries.
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