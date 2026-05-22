NACOC partners UPSA-RCC to train enumerators for baseline study on substance use among youth

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in collaboration with the Research and Consultancy Centre (RCC) of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has organised a training programme for enumerators and supervisors ahead of a baseline study on substance use among young people in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The study targets young people aged 15 to 35 and is aimed at generating reliable data to guide prevention, referral, and rehabilitation interventions. It is also expected to provide key insights into the prevalence and patterns of substance use within the municipality.

Speaking at the training session, which brought together more than 30 enumerators and six supervisors ahead of a three-day field data collection exercise, the Director of Research and Policy Planning at NACOC, PNCO Sylvester Koomson, said the Commission places high importance on the exercise.

He noted that the study forms part of wider national efforts to prevent substance abuse and strengthen evidence-based interventions.

PNCO Koomson also commended the UPSA Research and Consultancy Centre for the partnership, saying it reflects a shared commitment to addressing substance abuse through research, public education, and informed policymaking.

He added that the training marks an important step in NACOC’s ongoing efforts to tackle youth substance abuse using data-driven approaches.

On his part, Dr Siddique Abdul-Samad of the UPSA Research and Consultancy Centre stressed the importance of the exercise and the critical role of enumerators in ensuring the credibility of the study.

He urged participants to administer the survey tools professionally, follow field protocols strictly, and submit regular progress updates throughout the data collection period.

Dr Abdul-Samad further encouraged trainees to approach the assignment with diligence, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility, noting that the quality of data collected will be key to the usefulness of the final findings.

Participants were also trained in the use of digital data collection tools, including KoboToolbox, and taken through the study questionnaire to ensure consistency, accuracy, and reliability during fieldwork.

The baseline study will cover five areas: Madina, Teiman, Oyarifa, West Adentan, and Pantang. It will collect data on substances including alcohol, tobacco, shisha, marijuana, tramadol, codeine, cocaine, heroin, and inhalants.

Findings from the study are expected to inform programme design and strengthen interventions in substance abuse prevention, treatment, referral, and rehabilitation among young people.

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