NACOC, Nigeria’s NDLEA sign MoU to strengthen intelligence sharing and joint drug enforcement

Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance timely information sharing between the two agencies.

The agreement was signed on May 5, 2026, at the NDLEA National Headquarters in Abuja. It was witnessed by Dr Gladys Mansa Yawa Feddy Akyea, Deputy Head of Mission at the Ghana High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria.

In his remarks before the signing, NACOC Director-General Brig. Gen. Maxwell Obuba Mantey noted that Nigeria has consistently played a leading role in the sub-region, a position Ghana holds in high regard.

He added that the relationship between the two countries is deeply valued and grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and a common commitment to peace and development across West Africa.

He pointed out that the drug situation in the sub-region continues to evolve in both scale and complexity, making it impossible for any single country to tackle the challenge alone.

He said the need for stronger collaboration to dismantle criminal networks operating across West Africa.

Brig. Gen. Mantey described the signing of the MoU as a significant milestone toward deeper collaboration and stronger partnership between the two agencies.

He said that the agreement must go beyond symbolism and produce measurable results, including stronger intelligence sharing, coordinated joint operations, and structured training programmes.

“The true value of this partnership will be defined not only by what we have signed, but by what we implement,” he said.

He reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to working closely with Nigeria and other regional partners to advance this shared vision.

He also expressed gratitude to the NDLEA Chairman/CEO for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

In his welcome address, NDLEA Chairman/CEO Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), CON, OFR, said the visit and the signing of the MoU reflect the longstanding cooperation between Ghana and Nigeria. He described the partnership as a cornerstone of regional security in West Africa.

He added that the MoU formalises the relationship between the two agencies, providing a clear legal and operational framework that moves their engagement from informal consultations to a more structured and unified front against drug trafficking.

Brig. Gen. Marwa warned that those seeking to destabilise societies with illicit drugs would face a united front.

He stated that Nigeria and Ghana will continue to innovate, collaborate, and strengthen their operational strategies until their communities are safe.





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