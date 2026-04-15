Netherlands Police trains NACOC K9 in combating Transnational Organised Crime in narcotics

Audio By Carbonatix
The Netherlands Police has begun a specialised training programme for officers of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) K9 Unit, as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against transnational organised crime and drug trafficking.
The week-long exercise, taking place in Abidjan, started on Monday, April 13, and is expected to end on Friday, April 17.
It is being conducted in collaboration with the Netherlands Police and the Gendarmerie K9 Unit.
The training focuses on improving the operational skills of both handlers and sniffer dogs, particularly in detecting narcotics hidden on maritime vessels.
Officials say the programme covers key areas such as boarding procedures, systematic ship searches, and advanced detection methods using trained K9 dogs.
The initiative is expected to boost the ability of NACOC officers to detect and intercept drugs trafficked through sea routes, which remain one of the main channels used by international smuggling networks.
It also forms part of wider international cooperation to tackle organised crime and strengthen border security across West Africa.
Authorities say the collaboration highlights the growing role of intelligence-led operations and the use of canine units in disrupting the movement of illegal drugs through ports and territorial waters.
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