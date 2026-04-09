NACOC set to issue licences to qualified applicants for cannabis cultivation – Deputy Director-General

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) says it is nearing the final stages of reviewing applications for cannabis licences, with successful applicants expected to receive approval to begin operations soon.

The Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Alexander Twum-Barimah, disclosed this while speaking at the Kwahu Business Forum.

He explained that the review process has been “thorough and deliberate” to ensure that only applicants who meet all legal, regulatory and security requirements are granted licences under Ghana’s cannabis framework.

“We are carefully reviewing all applications submitted under the various license categories. Those who fully satisfy the criteria will soon be issued their licenses to begin operations,” he said.

Mr Twum-Barimah noted that NACOC remains focused on developing a properly regulated cannabis industry that complies with national laws while creating legitimate economic opportunities.

During his visit to NACOC’s exhibition stand at the forum, he engaged with potential investors and stakeholders. Officials from the Commission’s Cannabis Regulation Department also provided detailed information on the various licence categories.

The engagement formed part of efforts to educate the public and attract responsible investment into the emerging cannabis sector, particularly for industrial and medicinal purposes.

Officials outlined requirements covering cultivation, processing, distribution and export, stressing the importance of strict compliance with regulatory standards.

Participants at the forum welcomed the move, noting that transparency and continuous engagement are essential to building trust in the sector. Several investors also expressed interest in exploring opportunities within the legal cannabis space, citing its potential for job creation and economic growth.

Mr Twum-Barimah, however, emphasised that strict controls will remain in place to prevent misuse and illegal activities.

“The goal is to strike a balance between enabling economic development and safeguarding public health and security,” he said.

He added that all licence holders will be subject to ongoing monitoring and compliance checks.

The development marks a significant step in Ghana’s evolving cannabis policy, as authorities seek to harness the economic benefits of the industry while maintaining firm control over its use and distribution.

NACOC has assured stakeholders that further updates will be communicated as the Commission works towards establishing a transparent and robust licensing system.

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