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Cannabis worth an estimated €4.2m seized

Source: BBC  
  28 May 2026 2:01pm
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Cannabis worth an estimated €4.2m euro (£3.6m) has been seized in County Clare in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) and Revenue Customs Service seized the 210 kg of suspected cannabis herb on Tuesday.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested and remains in custody.

The suspected drugs will be sent for analysis and investigations are ongoing.

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