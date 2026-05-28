Cannabis worth an estimated €4.2m seized

Cannabis worth an estimated €4.2m euro (£3.6m) has been seized in County Clare in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) and Revenue Customs Service seized the 210 kg of suspected cannabis herb on Tuesday.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested and remains in custody.

The suspected drugs will be sent for analysis and investigations are ongoing.

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