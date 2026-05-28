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Six students hospitalised after clash between Offinso Technical Institute students and town youth

Source: adomonline.com  
  28 May 2026 2:12pm
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Six students of Offinso Technical Institute (OTI) have been hospitalised following a clash between students and a group of suspected youth from a nearby Zongo community on the school’s premises on Wednesday, May 27.

The incident occurred hours after Eid prayers in the town. A teacher at the school, who spoke to Adom News on condition of anonymity, said a longstanding feud between both groups had been building and contributed to the confrontation.

The injured students are receiving treatment at St. Patrick Hospital at Offinso Maase. The teacher added that other students had fled the campus and could not be immediately accounted for.

According to the teacher, the attackers also vandalised property on campus.

“The suspected angry Zongo boys also destroyed glass windows, doors, and others at both our boys’ and girls’ dormitories as well as our house master’s residence.”

The school has filed an official complaint with the police. The teacher said school management and Zongo community leaders have also held discussions aimed at restoring peace.

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