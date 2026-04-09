Two killed in Bosomtwe clash as residents demand increased security presence

Residents of Broadekwano and Asisiriwa in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region are gripped by fear following a violent confrontation between the two communities that has left two young men dead and three others critically injured.

The clashes, which broke out on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, continued into the following day, escalating tensions and creating uncertainty among residents.

According to the Assembly Member for the Asisiriwa Electoral Area, Prince Boateng, the violence was sparked by a dispute linked to a relationship involving a young woman from Broadekwano and a man from Asisiriwa, which quickly spiralled into a broader conflict.

He confirmed the fatalities and injuries, adding that the unrest also resulted in the destruction of property.

Among the damages was a commercial sprinter bus owned by a resident of Asisiriwa, which was set ablaze after the driver transported passengers to Broadekwano.

Although police officers were deployed to the affected communities on Wednesday afternoon to restore calm and engage residents, they reportedly withdrew afterwards, leaving many locals feeling exposed.

Mr Boateng said the situation remains tense, with residents worried about potential retaliatory attacks, and has called for a sustained security presence in the area.

“I am pleading with the Interior Minister and the DCE to deploy men to come and protect us,” he appealed.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.