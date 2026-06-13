New Somanya Methodist JHS to get major facelift

In a familiarization tour steeped in nostalgia, the overlord and proud alumnus of New Somanya Methodist Junior High School (JHS), Nene Tetteh Nanor Odjidji II, known in private life as Curtis Tetteh Djaba, has pledged to spearhead a major renovation of the aging institution, describing its current state as unacceptable.

The visit, which also served as a homecoming for the traditional leader, was primarily to assess firsthand the challenges facing the school and to identify what can be done to restore its lost glory.

Priority: A Complete Facelift

Upon inspection, Nene Odjidji II, who is also the CEO of Dromi Homes Company Limited, expressed deep concern over the school’s dilapidated infrastructure, noting that giving it a facelift is his top priority.

He said this facelift forms part of his company’s corporate social responsibility. Aside from infrastructure, some key areas he pledged to tackle include desks and furniture for classrooms, chairs and books for the library, repair and provision of computers for the ICT Lab, installation of fans, provision of waste bins, television sets and table top fridges for the staff common room and the headmaster’s office.

Nene Odjidji II also pledged to push teachers to enforce proper sanitation habits among students, promising to avail himself for any further help on that front.

Concerns from Teachers and Headmaster

During the tour, the teachers also shared their concerns. Key among them was the lack of discipline among the students, which was attributed to parental irresponsibility. Additionally, it was noted that some students have become family breadwinners, going to farm or sell mangoes. Hence they have money, are out of control, and do not respect the teachers.

Nene Odjidji II acknowledged the concerns and promised to hold a meeting with parents and guardians to address the issues head on.

Headmaster Samuel Ahasu, in his submission, worried that the capitation grant given to them is grossly inadequate. He explained that the school has a current population of 94 students after 48 students sat for the BECE. More students are expected to join from class six in the next academic year, and they must be prepared for them.

Interaction with Students

Interacting with the students, some concerns raised by them included the lack of textbooks, to which Nene Odjidji II pledged to provide. He further pledged to support any student who passes his or her BECE to continue into Senior High School (SHS). Nene Odjidji II elaborated that he will bring well doing alumni of the school, plus other successful people, to meet the students and serve as mentors and role models.

“This is my alma mater. I am proud of the training I and my colleagues got from here, which has served as a bedrock of our growing success. That training must be restored,” Nene Odjidji II said.

The headmaster thanked Nene Odjidji II for the visit and appealed to him to fulfill all the promises made, noting that the school’s fate now hangs on such interventions.

The tour ended with a homecoming rallying cry for all former students to return and contribute to rebuilding their alma mater.

The assemblyman for New Somanya, Edwin Yaw Tengey, Brands Consultant and Media Strategist for Dromi Homes Co. Ltd., Sangmorkie Tetteh and some royal members of the New Somanya Traditional Area were part of the team that visited the school.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.