Kenya police shake up president’s protection team after security breach

Kenya's police chief has ordered a major shake-up of President William Ruto's security team after a man evaded his protection service to reach the head of state as he was addressing supporters at a thanksgiving event in the east of the country on Sunday.

In footage widely shared online, a man holding what appears to be a Bible mounts the stage and briefly puts his left arm around Ruto.

A tussle quickly ensued with bodyguards pushing the man to the ground.

No-one was hurt but police Insp Gen Douglas Kanja described any security breach involving the president as "unacceptable" and called it calling it a matter of "the gravest national concern".

A new head of the Presidential Escort Unit has been appointed, while other senior personnel have been removed or placed on leave.

Kanja also said that anyone at public events involving the president or other national leaders must stick to security procedures, adding that "any attempt to breach security will be met with the full force of the law".

Ruto appeared unruffled by the incident saying immediately afterwards: "Leave that young man alone. That young man has no problem." The man has not been named and no arrests have been reported.

The police have formed a special team to investigate how the man managed to bypass multiple layers of security.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about security at presidential events, particularly during public rallies where large crowds gather close to the head of state.

Sunday's breach comes barely three months after a similar incident when security officers intercepted a young man who approached the president near the podium.

In May 2025, a shoe was thrown toward the head of state during a rally.

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