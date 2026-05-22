Security agencies don’t need my permission to arrest you – Speaker Bagbin to MPs

Audio By Carbonatix
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has clarified that security agencies are not required to seek his permission before arresting or inviting a Member of Parliament for questioning, stressing that their responsibility is only to officially notify his office of such actions.
Addressing lawmakers during the Second Meeting of the Second Session of Parliament on Thursday, May 21, Mr Bagbin explained that there appears to be a widespread misunderstanding regarding the legal procedures involving MPs and law enforcement agencies.
According to him, Parliament’s leadership does not possess the authority to approve or block arrests involving Members of Parliament.
He stated that the duty of security agencies is to communicate the details of any action involving an MP to the Speaker’s office, including the allegations or circumstances that prompted the investigation or arrest.
Mr Bagbin noted that his office would then determine whether any parliamentary privilege or immunity applies under the law.
“It’s not for the security agents to seek my permission before arresting or inviting a member of parliament for questioning. It’s not. It’s for them to inform me and include the circumstances or the allegations that have created the suspicion,” he said.
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