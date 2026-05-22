National

Security agencies don’t need my permission to arrest you – Speaker Bagbin to MPs

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  22 May 2026 5:32am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has clarified that security agencies are not required to seek his permission before arresting or inviting a Member of Parliament for questioning, stressing that their responsibility is only to officially notify his office of such actions.

Addressing lawmakers during the Second Meeting of the Second Session of Parliament on Thursday, May 21, Mr Bagbin explained that there appears to be a widespread misunderstanding regarding the legal procedures involving MPs and law enforcement agencies.

According to him, Parliament’s leadership does not possess the authority to approve or block arrests involving Members of Parliament.

He stated that the duty of security agencies is to communicate the details of any action involving an MP to the Speaker’s office, including the allegations or circumstances that prompted the investigation or arrest.

Mr Bagbin noted that his office would then determine whether any parliamentary privilege or immunity applies under the law.

“It’s not for the security agents to seek my permission before arresting or inviting a member of parliament for questioning. It’s not. It’s for them to inform me and include the circumstances or the allegations that have created the suspicion,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group