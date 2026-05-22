Agbodza visits Adaklu-Helekpe mudslide victims, calls for urgent environmental action

The Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has visited victims and displaced residents affected by the recent mudslide at Adaklu-Helekpe in the Volta Region.

He described the incident as a serious environmental warning that requires immediate intervention.

Mr Agbodza toured the affected community on Thursday alongside the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, and the District Chief Executive for the area, Jerry Yao Ameko, following Wednesday evening’s disaster which buried homes, vehicles and livestock after heavy rainfall triggered a mudslide from the Adaklu Mountain.

The delegation also visited injured residents receiving treatment at the hospital and interacted with displaced families currently sheltering with relatives and sympathisers.

The mudslide occurred shortly after 6 p.m. when rocks, mud and debris descended from the nearly 600-metre mountain into parts of the community, destroying at least five houses and burying nine vehicles. Nearly 50 goats and other livestock were reportedly killed, while two trapped residents were rescued alive by local residents before emergency personnel arrived.

“We are grateful to God that none of our people lost their lives and the injuries recorded are not critical. Thankfully, this happened at night. If it had occurred during the daytime, when many people are usually on the mountain farming and carrying out other activities, the situation could have been far worse,” Mr Agbodza said.

The Adaklu MP warned that the latest incident was the second major disaster involving the mountain in recent years and stressed the need for urgent preventive measures.

“I honestly do not want to return here for a third disaster of this kind,” he stated, while calling for discussions on restricting farming activities around the mountain to prevent further environmental degradation.

Mr Gunu also cautioned residents to stay away from the affected area, describing it as an active disaster zone, as authorities directed residents living close to the mountain to evacuate temporarily pending geological assessments of the area.

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