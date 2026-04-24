Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has announced that the government has fully settled all outstanding arrears owed to contractors working on major road projects nationwide.
He explained that contractors who had submitted and certified work under both ongoing and newly introduced “Big Push” infrastructure projects have been completely paid, with no arrears left outstanding.
Mr Agbodza made the disclosure on Thursday, April 23, during an inspection of works on the Kasoa–Winneba Highway, where he accompanied President John Mahama to assess progress, construction quality, and delivery timelines.
“As of today [Thursday, April 23], every contractor who has raised a work certificate on any Big Push project has been settled. We do not owe any contractor a pesewa,” he stated.
He further stressed the government’s commitment to sustaining investment in road infrastructure while ensuring prompt payments to prevent delays in project execution.
He also commended local contractors for the standard of work delivered, expressing confidence in their capacity to handle large-scale national projects.
Latest Stories
-
Pitso Mosimane explains hesitation over short-term Black Stars proposal
1 minute
-
South Africa must do better — Dr Oduro-Antwi condemns attacks on Ghanaians
2 minutes
-
Akosombo substation fire cuts about 1,000MW from national supply – Energy Ministry
5 minutes
-
“We’ll treat him as a politician next time” — Free Zones CEO warns Pentecost Chair Apostle Nyamekye over galamsey comments
8 minutes
-
Ghana Statistical Service, World Food Programme launch Ghana food insecurity vulnerability report
12 minutes
-
GoldBod, Better Brands begin talks to formalise small-scale mining sector
27 minutes
-
The Eye of Ghana: UniMAC-IFT documentary sparks national debate
34 minutes
-
Agbodza: No contractor owed a pesewa on Big Push projects
1 hour
-
Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP executives boycott election committee inauguration, petition national leadership
1 hour
-
Odo Broni sues TikToker Queen Emma for GHS10m over alleged defamation
1 hour
-
Self-styled Ghanaian ‘King Atehene of Kubala’ deported from UK after Scotland standoff
1 hour
-
Communities must move from awareness to action to end domestic violence — Trailblazers Ghana Founder
1 hour
-
Trailblazers Ghana advocates action-driven approach to end domestic violence
2 hours
-
Today’s Front pages: Friday, April 24, 2026
2 hours
-
NACSA sensitises Pampawie community on dangers of illicit small arms
2 hours