National

Agbodza: No contractor owed a pesewa on Big Push projects

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  24 April 2026 8:34am
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The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has announced that the government has fully settled all outstanding arrears owed to contractors working on major road projects nationwide.

He explained that contractors who had submitted and certified work under both ongoing and newly introduced “Big Push” infrastructure projects have been completely paid, with no arrears left outstanding.

Mr Agbodza made the disclosure on Thursday, April 23, during an inspection of works on the Kasoa–Winneba Highway, where he accompanied President John Mahama to assess progress, construction quality, and delivery timelines.

“As of today [Thursday, April 23], every contractor who has raised a work certificate on any Big Push project has been settled. We do not owe any contractor a pesewa,” he stated.

He further stressed the government’s commitment to sustaining investment in road infrastructure while ensuring prompt payments to prevent delays in project execution.

He also commended local contractors for the standard of work delivered, expressing confidence in their capacity to handle large-scale national projects.

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