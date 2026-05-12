Roads Ministry to sponsor training for heavy equipment operators

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has announced a new government-backed training initiative aimed at producing more skilled heavy equipment operators for the country’s road construction sector.
According to the Minister, the programme is intended to address persistent complaints from contractors over the shortage of qualified personnel needed to operate machinery on construction sites.
Speaking to journalists during a nationwide road inspection tour on Monday, May 11, 2026, Mr Agbodza explained that the Ministry would fully finance the training programme in collaboration with its agencies to ensure more young people acquire the technical skills required in the sector.
“A few of the contractors are complaining that they do not get enough skilled labour to work. This is positive because it becomes an opportunity to create work for people,” he stated.
He disclosed that the planned crash training course would focus on operating heavy-duty construction equipment such as excavators, rollers and other machinery commonly used on road projects.
According to the Minister, the training is expected to run for about two months, although some contractors believe participants could become job-ready within a shorter period.
“Within two months, they will be able to get the skills the contractors need to get them to work,” he added.
Mr Agbodza further noted that many contractors struggle to retain experienced operators because workers often leave sites for more attractive offers elsewhere, making it necessary to expand the country’s pool of trained personnel rather than compete over a limited workforce.
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